The Phillies have had some leadoff issues this year. Collectively, they have been getting a .697 OPS out of the leadoff position, good for 28th in baseball. It’s been difficult for them to find someone who could be productive for longer than two weeks and be able to leave him there. In a frenzied search to find that leadoff hitter, they have used 11 players to start the game offensively. Of those 11 hitters, Joe Girardi has penciled in three players the most. Here are the stats for those hitters as leadoff hitters:

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO