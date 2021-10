If the Ryder Cup existed the golf would not be the same. If the Ryder Cup did not exist, probably neither Sergio García nor Jon Rahm would be the players who are nowadays. The Spaniards are two of the fundamental pillars of the European team that will try since Friday to retain the trophy, in the 43rd edition of the competition, in hostile territory. The atmosphere will be more adverse than ever, since the entry restrictions in the United States will make the European hobby have to settle for following this single show on television.

GOLF ・ 9 DAYS AGO