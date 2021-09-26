CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

3 dead after Amtrak train headed from Chicago to Seattle derails in Montana

By Associated Press
WGN News
WGN News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gYqmJ_0c8DMBIO00

JOPLIN, Mont. (AP) — An Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon in north-central Montana, killing three people, local media reported.

The train derailed about 4 p.m. between the Havre and Shelby stops in Montana, authorities and KXLY TV reported. There are around 147 passengers and 13 crew members onboard and injuries have been reported, the news station added.

The train derailed about 1 mile from Joplin, Montana, a town of about 200 people.

Amtrak said at least five cars tipped over on the track.

Emergency responders are on the scene.

Reports and pictures from passengers show cars tipped over off the tracks. It was a sunny fall day with dozens of people standing or sitting alongside the track, some with luggage.

The train is the Empire Builder line that runs between Seattle and Chicago, KXLY reported.

IN THIS ARTICLE
WGN News

