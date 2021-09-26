Dylan Lee News

Bundy (shoulder) had a recent simulated game in Chicago cut short and, per manager Joe Maddon, is unlikely to pitch again this season, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Bundy recently stated that he intended to return to the big club before the end of the campaign, but he couldn't complete a scheduled three-inning simulated game due to discomfort and is now almost certain to be shut down for the remainder of the season. After breaking out with a career-best campaign in 2020, the right-hander has suffered through a miserable 2021 season, posting his worst ERA (6.06) as a big leaguer while registering a 2-9 record. Bundy will be a free agent in the offseason, and his struggles this year -- along with the shoulder injury -- have likely lowered his attractiveness to big-league clubs considerably.
