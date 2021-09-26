CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Dylan Lee News

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Braves announced Saturday afternoon that they reinstated Edgar Santana from the paternity list and optioned Dylan Lee back down to Gwinnett. Lee is having a good season in triple-A, but didn’t pitch for the big league squad during his brief stint in the majors.

