How the US debt limit became 'a hostage that's worth ransoming'

By Samuel Corum, Olivier DOULIERY, Chris Stein
AFP
AFP
 6 days ago
Fights over the country's debt limit have become common in the US Congress /AFP/File

A decade ago, a standoff between Democrats and Republicans over increasing the United States' authority to borrow brought the country days away from a default and caused a major ratings agency to downgrade its credit for the first time.

In the aftermath, top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell described the debt limit to The Washington Post as "a hostage that's worth ransoming," and a decade later, it's in captivity once again.

The ceiling on how much debt the United States can take on is the subject of fierce negotiations in Washington between Democrats who control Congress but can't rally enough votes to increase it unilaterally, and Republicans who refuse to vote for any increase at all.

The dispute has unusually high stakes because absent an increase, the United States could default on its bills in October, likely devastating its economy and undercutting a pillar of the international financial system.

Lawmakers have bargained over increasing the debt limit for decades.

But the willingness to push the world's largest economy to the brink dates back to 2011, when ascendant Republicans were committed to reining in spending by Democrats, and used the limit to achieve that.

"Most of the (Republican) leadership sees the 2011 debt limit standoff as ultimately a success in that they were able to force (then-president Barack Obama) to sign what was the biggest spending cut bill in decades without actually having any default," said Brian Riedl, who was then chief economist to Republican Senator Rob Portman.

The deal they cut was meant to lower the government's spending over the course of years.

It did not stick: the US national debt and budget deficit have soared in the years since due to spending by both Republican and Democratic presidents.

Mitch McConnell leads the Republican minority in the US Senate, as he did at the time of the 2011 debt ceiling standoff /AFP/File

Others involved in the 2011 standoff warn that even without a default, the brinksmanship has its own consequences.

"The ways that it could be affecting our country and its economic strength are difficult to measure, but it's likely they're occurring under the surface, that our credibility is being eroded," said Shai Akabas, Director of Economic Policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center, who a decade ago worked with now-Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in analyzing a default's effects.

- Different year, same people -

Few countries must borrow as much as the United States while simultaneously having to negotiate periodic increases in how much debt it can take on.

Not only does Congress now have to approve a borrowing limit increase to avoid a default, they also need agree to fund the government to forestall a shutdown by the end of September -- all while negotiating over two massive spending bills Democratic President Joe Biden wants enacted.

As in the standoff a decade ago, Senate Republicans are being led by McConnell. Today, he insists that raising the debt limit is the responsibility of the Democrats in power, and his party won't help them do it.

In 2011, the two parties negotiated a deal that was meant to make deep cuts into the budget deficit over the following years, but was ultimately unsuccessful.

Obama's Republican successor Donald Trump signed tax-cutting legislation that piled on to the deficit, then two massive pandemic spending measures that sent it soaring to a record in 2020 even as they likely kept the economy from a worse downturn.

- 'Silly' downgrade -

Biden signed a third pandemic spending bill, and his two measures under consideration could up the deficit further.

The most unwelcome consequence of the 2011 debt ceiling standoff came shortly after its resolution, when S&P Global Ratings downgraded the country's credit to a notch below its top rating, through Moody's Investor Services and Fitch Ratings, the two other major bureaus, kept it unchanged.

"I thought it was silly," since the country never defaulted, said Warren Payne, who at the time of the downgrade was chief economist for the Republican-led House Ways and Means Committee.

"There was no intention of allowing a default in 2011. And I think if you look at the public statements of members right now, there's no intention to allow a default now," he said.

But how one will be avoided remains unclear.

Marc Goldwein, who assisted congressional bodies tasked with addressing spending around the time of the 2011 standoff as part of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, said Republicans haven't indicated they yet want to cut a deal, even as the deadline draws near.

"We shouldn't flirt with debt limits, that's definitely true, and even getting close to it has costs, but we haven't seen big costs," he said.

AFP

Trillion-dollar coin? Washington eyes solution to budget impasse

Talk of a trillion-dollar US coin has returned to Washington now that Congress is mired in another political impasse over raising the debt ceiling. The idea for the pricey platinum -- which would be unprecedented but not necessarily illegal -- was originally floated in 2011 as a run-around in the recurring war between Democrats and Republicans over lifting the debt limit to enable the government to pay its bills. Champions of the idea point to a 1997 law, which in theory would allow the Treasury Secretary to authorize a platinum coin at the value of his or her discretion. The president could direct the Treasury Secretary to mint a $1 trillion piece that could be deposited in the Federal Reserve and used to cover a big portion of Washington's bills.
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Post

Your Questions Answered on U.S. Government Shutdown

The U.S. government is approaching yet another possible shutdown unless Congress enacts a stopgap spending bill that carries through the start of a new fiscal year on Oct. 1. Memories remain fresh of the longest shutdown in U.S. history, lasting 35 days in late 2018 into early 2019, over President Donald Trump's insistence on $5.7 billion for a wall on the border with Mexico.
U.S. POLITICS
goodmorningamerica.com

Exclusive: Obama says US 'desperately needs' Biden agenda, supports taxing the rich

President Biden's far-reaching multitrillion-dollar domestic agenda, in peril because of Democratic infighting, is getting a prominent boost from former President Barack Obama, who told ABC News in an exclusive interview that the country "desperately needs" the programs and that he supports taxing the wealthy to help support the package. “You're...
POTUS
Financial Times

Fed official warns of ‘extreme’ market reaction unless debt ceiling raised

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about US politics & policy news. Two top Federal Reserve officials on Monday warned that failing to raise the US debt ceiling would have catastrophic consequences as Republicans in the Senate blocked a bill to increase the borrowing limit and stave off a government shutdown.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Yellen: Oct. 18 is point-of-no-return to deal with US debt

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is telling Congress that the Treasury Department will likely exhaust all of its “extraordinary measures” to avoid an unprecedented default on the government's obligations by Oct. 18.Yellen warned Congress three weeks ago that the Treasury would run out of maneuvering room by mid-October. In a Tuesday letter, she said economists were able to issue a specific date based on the amount of revenue the U.S. had received in September from corporate and private quarterly tax payments.Yellen’s letter arrived the day after Senate Republicans blocked consideration of a bill to deal with the debt limit and approve a stopgap funding bill to avert a government shutdown Friday.“We now expect that Treasury is likely to exhaust its extraordinary measures if Congress has not acted to raise or suspend the debt limit by Oct. 18," Yellen said. “At that point, we expect Treasury would be left with very limited resources that would be depleted quickly.”Yellen said it was uncertain whether Treasury could meet all of the nation's commitments after that date.
U.S. POLITICS
ksl.com

Senate Republicans block US debt-limit hike again

The U.S. Capitol is seen at sunrise Jan. 11. Democrats in Congress prepared votes to head off a government shutdown and a credit default on Tuesday. (Erin Scott, Reuters) — WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senate Republicans blocked an attempt by President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats on Tuesday to head off a potentially crippling U.S. credit default, raising questions about whether partisan tensions in Congress will threaten the nation's economy.
CONGRESS & COURTS
