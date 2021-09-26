CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

As COVID infections continue to decline, LA County approaches 26,000 deaths

By COLLEEN SHALBY
Miami Herald
 6 days ago

LOS ANGELES — Infections, hospitalizations and deaths related to COVID-19 have continued to decline in Los Angeles County. It’s a far cry from last fall, when residents faced a new wave of coronavirus cases that led to a huge winter surge. Despite the improvements, which officials have largely pegged to vaccination rates, an imminent death milestone is a reminder that caution must still be heeded.

