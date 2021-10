Duke (-8.5) vs. Kansas (1H) Duke, now sitting at 2-1 overall and 2-1 against the spread, enters this week’s matchup against Kansas riding the momentum from a surprising win against Northwestern last Saturday. Kansas is hoping to rebound after a tough loss at the paws of the Baylor Bears, leaving the Jayhawks at 1-2 on the season and 0-3 against the spread. As Kansas head coach Lance Leipold tries to revitalize his program, basic intuition might suggest that Duke walks away comfortably with a 3-1 record. However, a moneyline price of -850 presents far more risk than reward for a Blue Devil team that has proven unreliable in the past.

KANSAS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO