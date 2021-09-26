CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Activists, officials rally for passage of Liberty State Park Protection Act as detractors again oppose

By Daniel Ulloa
hudsoncountyview.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA rally for the passage of the Liberty State Park Protection Act was held within eyeshot of the Statue of Liberty, with counter protestors attempting to gain traction nearby. Friends of Liberty State Park President Sam Pesin said Liberty State Park For All could have rallied elsewhere, accusing Gov. Phill Murphy (D) of supporting Fireman since the bill hasn’t been signed into law and the counter rally went off without a hitch.

