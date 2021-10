The formula for staying in games with the No. 6 Oklahoma football Sooners is controlling the clock and keeping the ball away from the OU offense. Kansas State held a master class in that strategy in the first half of its game against visiting Oklahoma on Saturday, holding the Sooners to just three offensive possession in the first 30 minutes. OU made the most of those first-half possessions, however, scoring all three times it had the ball and taking a 13-10 lead into the locker room at halftime.

