San Diego, CA

San Diego St. runs away from upset-minded Towson 48-21

By Associated Press
 6 days ago
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jordan Byrd ran for two touchdowns and San Diego State scored 24 points in the third quarter to pull away from Towson 48-21.

Chris Ferguson threw a 19-yard scoring pass to Jerry Howard Jr. to give the feisty Tigers a 7-0 lead with 5:36 left in the first quarter.

The Aztecs regrouped to shut the door on Towson by scoring two touchdowns within the first five minutes after the break.

Trenton Thompson returned a blocked punt 11 yards 58 seconds in and Byrd’s 55-yard jaunt ended Towson’s upset hopes.

Chris Ferguson finished with three TD passes for Towson.

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

