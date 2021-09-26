Louisiana Holds on Late to Beat Georgia Southern 28-20

The defending Class 5A state champion Acadiana High Wreckin' Rams wanted to test themselves as much as possible to start the 2021 regular season. After holding on to defeat perennial state title contender Notre Dame 7-0 in the Kiwanis Club Jamboree, the Wreckin' Rams began the season knowing they would have to take on three teams who each won their respective Class/Division titles last season. AHS was successful in Week 1 as they narrowly won at Bill Dotson Stadium against defending Class 4A state champion Carencro High by the score of 9-7. But, last week, the veer machine failed to get on the scoreboard as they were shut out 20-0 by the Catholic-Baton Rouge Bears, who won it all in Division I last season before being stripped of the title as the result of LHSAA sanctions.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 16 DAYS AGO