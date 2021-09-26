CASEY: Predict the number of votes Glenn Youngkin will garner in Roanoke
Now that the bizarre Arizona election “audit” has confirmed President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory, we can finally turn our attention to the 2021 race for Virginia governor. As you probably know, that features Republican Glenn Youngkin, a Donald Trump-endorsed business tycoon making his first bid for public office, against former governor Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat elected in 2013 with less than 48% of the vote.roanoke.com
Comments / 1