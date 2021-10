The Cosumnes River College women’s volleyball team won in three sets against Ohlone College on Sept. 15. The Hawks, just a few games away from the volleyball conference, had a slow start in the first set, but were able to push through after about five to 10 points, taking the set 25-16. “We tend to not come out super strong and so that’s something that we have been working on the first five points of every game,” Head Coach Kari Nahlen said.

SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO