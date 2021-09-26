Police Investigating Fatal Shooting Near WSU Campus
PULLMAN, Wash.–Pullman Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the College Hill area of Pullman that left one person dead and another with life-threatening injuries. Police were initially responding to a call about a loud house party on the 1200 block of NE Myrtle St when they heard multiple gunshots. They then found two males who had multiple gunshot wounds near the area of Williams Drive and Lybecker Road.www.610kona.com
