CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittston, PA

Pipe organ rededication set for St. John the Evangelist

Sunday Dispatch
Sunday Dispatch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LqBPL_0c8DJ0Ub00
A rededication recital for the 1920s Kilgen pipe organ at Saint John the Evangelist Parish at 35 William St., Pittston, will be held at 3 p.m. on Oct. 24. Submitted photo

Organist Mark Laubach will present a rededication recital for the 1920s Kilgen pipe organ at Saint John the Evangelist Parish at 35 William St., Pittston, at 3 p.m. on Oct. 24.

The instrument was cleaned and refurbished in early 2020 by the Peragallo Pipe Organ Company of Paterson, N.J., and the Trivo Reed Company of Hagerstown, Md.

It was reinstalled at Saint John’s in late spring 2020 and played for the first time at Mass on July 18, 2020. A trumpet stop which was installed in 1983 was repurposed as a trumpet en chamade and named the Evangelist Trumpet after the patron saint of the parish.

The project also helped to improve the tuning of the instrument and blended the sounds of the original Kilgen pipework with the pipe ranks added to the organ in 1983. Minor tonal changes were made during the 2020 refurbishment.

Laubach is organist and choirmaster of Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Wilkes-Barre and professor of organ at Marywood University in Scranton.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Pittston, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
City
Scranton, PA
City
Pittston, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint Stephen
Person
John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pipe Organ#Patron Saint#The Trivo Reed Company#The Evangelist Trumpet#Marywood University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Religion
Sunday Dispatch

WEST PITTSTON — The West Pittston American Legion 1st Lt. Jeffrey DePrimo Post 542 played a part in the Tunnel to Towers’ Never Fo
PITTSTON, PA
Sunday Dispatch

Sunday Dispatch

263
Followers
718
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

Pittston, PA News, Sports, Obituaries, and Events

 https://www.psdispatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy