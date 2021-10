UNC quarterback Sam Howell’s performances over the last two weeks against Georgia State and UVA put him in rare company. Howell threw for 307 yards and rushed for another 112 against the Cavaliers last weekend after throwing for 352 yards and adding another 2014 on the ground in Week 2 against the Panthers. The only quarterbacks to accumulate 300 yards through the air and 100 yards on the ground in back-to-back games since at least 2004? Howell and Louisville’s Lamar Jackson, per Bryan Ives.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO