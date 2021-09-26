Lg Apps Rights Agreement
1. Scope of these Terms of Use and Changes to the Terms of Use These terms of use ("Terms of Use") govern your use of LG Electronics Inc. (LG Twin Towers 128, Yeoui-daero, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, South Korea 150-721), defined as "we", "us" or "LGE") Applications that can be pre-installed or downloaded from the LGE Update Center on your mobile device (the "Pre-Installed Applications"). Use of our website and other services (including downloading apps from the LGE AppStore and purchasing products or services) may be subject to separate terms of use. Please read these Terms of Use carefully. By accepting these Terms of Use, you are subcontracting with us a contract that regulates your use of the pre-installed applications in accordance with these Terms of Use. If you do not agree to enter into such a contract in accordance with these Terms of Use, you may not use the pre-installed applications. We reserve the right to modify or supplement these Terms of Use for legal or regulatory reasons or to meet our appropriate business or operational requirements. We announce you at least one month in advance. If you do not agree to such changes or additions that we notify you of, you may terminate this agreement immediately and you no longer have the right to use the pre-installed applications. 2. Intellectual Property You acknowledge that all information, data, text, images, logos, layouts, design and presentation of information, user interfaces, graphics, software sources or objects and other materials that we contain in the preloaded applications and in all updates to the preloaded applications (together the "Content") may contain intellectual property rights such as trademarks. Utility models and patents or copyrights protected by law.
