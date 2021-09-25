CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Blues trade F Zach Sanford to Senators

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 7 days ago

The St. Louis Blues dealt forward Zach Sanford to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday in exchange for forward Logan Brown and a conditional 2022 draft pick. The conditional draft pick is removed if Brown plays more than 30 NHL games in 2021-22, according to the Blues. Sanford, 26, contributed 10...

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gwinnett Daily Post

Senators F Ridly Greig suspended for cross check

Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig drew the first suspension of the NHL's 2021-22 season on Monday. The league suspended him for one preseason game and one regular-season contest for cross-checking Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois midway through the second period of Ottawa's 3-2 overtime win in Winnipeg in a preseason contest on Sunday.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blues, Senators Don’t Solve Issues with Logan Brown Trade

The era of Logan Brown has ended. On Saturday, Sept 25, the Ottawa Senators announced that they had traded Brown to the St. Louis Blues along with a conditional fourth-round pick in 2022 in exchange for winger Zach Sanford. A former first-round selection in 2016, Brown struggled with injuries and inconsistency for most of his career, but many in the organization still praised his potential. He signed a one-year, two-way extension a few weeks ago, but even then, it was always assumed his days were numbered in Ottawa unless he took a big step forward in his development. Rumours have circulated for over a year regarding a potential move, including a report he wouldn’t play in Ottawa this season, and for many, it’s a relief to finally be rid of that situation.
NHL
Yardbarker

Senators News & Rumours: Sanford, Greig, Merilainen & More

The Ottawa Senators 2021-22 preseason has begun. Last week, the team reported to the Canadian Tire Centre for physicals and on-ice practices, which gave us a glimpse into what the opening night roster will look like. With Brady Tkachuk still absent because of his contract situation, head coach D.J. Smith used the opportunity to try different line combinations with the hope that he returns soon.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
KMOV

Blues send Sanford to Ottawa in exchange for St. Louis native

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Blues have acquired a St. Louis native in a trade with the Ottawa Senators. Saturday, the team announced it had acquired forward Logan Brown and a conditional draft pick from the Senators in exchange for Zach Sanford. Brown was drafted by the Senators in 2016, and has played only 30 NHL games, recording one goal and eight assists. Brown only made one NHL appearance last season. He is the son of former Blues defenseman Jeff Brown.
NHL
markerzone.com

BLUES CAPTAIN RYAN O'REILLY COMMENTS ON TARASENKO'S TRADE REQUEST

If St. Louis Blues captain Ryan O'Reilly is being 100 percent honest, it sounds as though Vladimir Tarasenko's trade request to get out of the city won't be an issue this upcoming season. "We're saddling up to win games and he's as much a part of it as anyone," O'Reilly...
NHL
markerzone.com

BLUES FORWARD VLADIMIR TARASENKO SAYS TRADE REQUEST 'IS ALL BEHIND'

The St. Louis Blues opened up training camp on Thursday and as expected, everyone's focus was on alternate captain Vladimir Tarasenko after he reportedly requested a trade in the off-season. Despite the trade request, Tarasenko wants to move forward and told Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic that he will give...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Sanford
Person
Logan Brown
NBC Sports

Blues’ Tarasenko keeping focus on hockey following summer trade request

Any hope that there would be clarity into Vladimir Tarasenko‘s summer trade request from the Blues was dashed when he met the media for the first time on Thursday. The Blues forward would not explain why he wanted out of St. Louis, saying “it’s all behind” and he did not want to be a distraction for the team.
NHL
ClutchPoints

Blues finalize key transaction amid Vladimir Tarasenko trade rumors

Man, it’s a hot one. The St. Louis Blues have accomplished one of their remaining key goals in the offseason, as they inked forward Robert Thomas to a new, two-year deal that comes with an average annual value of $2.8 million, according to a report by The Athletic. Of course, the Blues are still not completely past the drama involving Vladimir Tarasenko, but retaining Thomas secures them some measure of depth at the center position.
NHL
Gwinnett Daily Post

Unvaccinated Blue Jackets F Zac Rinaldo won’t play to start season

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Zac Rinaldo, who is not vaccinated against COVID-19, will remain under contract with the team but won't see the ice when the NHL season begins. Rinaldo cleared waivers on Friday, allowing Columbus to assign him to its AHL affiliate, the Cleveland Monsters. But the Blue Jackets opted not to do so.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blues#The Washington Capitals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
NHL Teams
St. Louis Blues
NewsBreak
Sports
Gwinnett Daily Post

Gannon Hearst, Will Hardy spark Greater Atlanta Christian in rout of Douglass

ATLANTA — Greater Atlanta Christian continued its bounce back from a slow start to the football season by rolling to a 50-20 win over Douglass-Atlanta on Friday night at Lakewood Stadium. The Spartans (2-4, 1-1 in Region 5-AAA) got kick-started by their defense, with Will Hardy returning an interception 35...
ATLANTA, GA
Gwinnett Daily Post

Phillies RHP Seranthony Dominguez returns after TJ surgery

The Philadelphia Phillies recalled right-hander Seranthony Dominguez on Saturday for the final two games of the season, while right-hander Connor Brogdon was placed on the 10-day injured list with groin tightness. Dominguez returns to a major league roster for the first time since 2019 after recovering from Tommy John surgery....
MLB
Gwinnett Daily Post

Sky look to defend home turf vs. Sun in Game 3

Jonquel Jones and the Connecticut Sun will look to take control of their WNBA semifinal series when they visit Courtney Vandersloot and the Chicago Sky for Game 3 on Sunday afternoon. After big Game 1 performances, both Jones and Vandersloot had off nights in the top-seeded Sun's 79-68 win over...
NBA
Gwinnett Daily Post

College Park Skyhawks look to add talent with open tryout

The College Park Skyhawks, the NBA G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, held an open tryout for the team last Sunday. Skyhawks head coach Steve Gansey spoke on the atmosphere of the event full of players chasing an NBA G League dream. “It was a great day. I loved...
COLLEGE PARK, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy