CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Lynx hope to carry over strong finish into playoffs vs. Sky

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 7 days ago

The Minnesota Lynx, one of the WNBA's hottest teams down the stretch, will finally have a chance to make a statement in the playoffs when they host the Chicago Sky on Sunday afternoon in a single-elimination second-round playoff game in Minneapolis, Minn. One of the league's top two teams (Connecticut...

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Longtime College Football Coach Reportedly Hospitalized With Stroke

On Tuesday afternoon, the sports world learned some troubling news when a former college football coach was hospitalized. Mike DeBord, a longtime assistant college football coach, reportedly suffered a stroke and “a major brain bleed,” according to a report from Football Scoop. He’s reportedly in the University of Michigan hospital’s ICU.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
sanantoniopost.com

Aerial Powers scores 27 as Lynx end Mystics' playoff hopes

Aerial Powers scored 27 points, Napheesa Collier recorded a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds, and the Minnesota Lynx rode a third-quarter run to an 83-77 defeat of the host Washington Mystics on Sunday in the regular-season finale for both teams. Minnesota (22-10) went on 18-2 run in the...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Napheesa Collier
Person
Cheryl Reeve
Person
Allie Quigley
Person
Sylvia Fowles
Person
Candace Parker
Person
Courtney Vandersloot
sacramentosun.com

Sky looking to build playoff momentum vs. Fever

Perhaps a visit from the last-place Indiana Fever can help the struggling Chicago Sky build some momentum in advance of the WNBA playoffs. Desperate for a victory, the Sky can conclude the regular season by handing the visiting Fever a seventh straight defeat on Sunday. Chicago (15-16) is headed to...
NBA
Yardbarker

Urban Meyer's temper reportedly rubbed Jaguars players, coaches 'the wrong way'

Urban Meyer hasn't been a head coach in the NFL for long, but there are already questions about the Jacksonville Jaguars bench boss's transition to the league. Meyer is reportedly "rubbing the Jacksonville Jaguars staff and players the wrong way" because of his temper and unfamiliarity with the NFL level, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Sky#Las Vegas#The Minnesota Lynx#Kahleah Copper
Dallas News

Wings bookend season with wins over Sparks, hoping for health heading into playoffs

ARLINGTON — Twenty-five years ago, Vickie Johnson, then a player for the New York Liberty, opened the inaugural WNBA season with a win against the Los Angeles Sparks. Twenty-five years later, in her inaugural season coaching the Dallas Wings, Johnson both opened and closed the regular season with wins against Los Angeles.
NBA
Bullets Forever

Mystics vs. Lynx preview: Washington must beat Minnesota to clinch playoff spot

Where: Entertainment and Sports Arena, Washington, DC. Mystics: Elena Delle Donne (Back, Out); Alysha Clark (Foot, Out for season) This is it. The Washington Mystics have one more chance to secure a playoff spot after losing to the New York Liberty 91-80 Friday night. They will face the Minnesota Lynx at home for their final regular season game. The Mystics beat the Lynx in June by 4 then fell to them in September by 18 points. In their most recent loss to Minnesota, Tina Charles had just returned from missing 4 games due to a left gluteal strain. She only put up 12 points in that game and similarly only had 10 points in Friday’s game against the Liberty. The Mystics are going to need her to put up much more offensively if they want that playoff spot. Charles will have to work through Sylvia Fowles and Napheesa Collier in the paint.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Sources: New Developments Emerge in Ben Simmons-Philadelphia 76ers Standoff

The next revolution of the ever-spinning Ben Simmons trade saga has arrived. October 1 marks the date that the second 25 percent of Simmons' salary for the 2021-22 season—roughly $8.25 million—is due to the All-Star guard, but the Philadelphia 76ers do not intend to pay Simmons on Friday, league sources told Bleacher Report.
NBA
neworleanssun.com

Balanced attack lifts Sky to second-round playoff win over Lynx

Courtney Vandersloot hit for 19 points to lead five players in double-figure scoring as the No. 6 Chicago Sky defeated the No. 3 Minnesota Lynx 89-76 in a single-elimination second-round playoff game Sunday afternoon in Minneapolis. The Sky advance to play at top-seeded Connecticut in the best-of-five league semifinals beginning...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Chicago Sun-Times

Sky head into single-elimination playoff game with victory over last-place Fever

The Sky had a team meeting after their 33-point loss to the Aces on Friday in which they discussed the need to return to a more joyful style of play, among other things. Sky coach/general manager James Wade said he wanted to see his team play with each other and for each other Sunday night against the Indiana Fever.
BASKETBALL
WNBA.com

Preview: Lynx vs. Sky

The Minnesota Lynx will make their 2021 postseason debut on Sunday against the Chicago Sky at Target Center. Minnesota earned a first-round bye after finishing with a 22-10 record and finishing as the third seed at the conclusion of the WNBA regular season. After going 16-16 in the regular season,...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy