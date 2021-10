Are we witnessing the final days of J.D. Martinez in a Boston Red Sox uniform? That’s a question that the veteran designated hitter can’t even answer yet. Martinez is in his fourth season of a 5-year, $110 million contract that included three opt-out provisions. He passed up the opportunity to test free agency by opting into his contract in each of the last two years. Martinez has until five days after the World Series ends to decide whether to exercise his $19.35 million player option for the 2022 season.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO