The Raiders followed up their comeback win on the first Monday night of the season with a 26-17 win in Pittsburgh that leaves them with a 2-0 record on the season. It’s not a new feeling for the team. They also started last season with two straight wins, but they weren’t able to navigate the remaining 14 contests well enough to make the playoffs. That’s why quarterback Derek Carr was stressing the need for the Raiders to continue to be a team that “put the work in and is on their stuff and is on the details.”

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO