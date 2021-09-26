Michigan Football: 3 takeaways from alarming win over Rutgers

FSU football struggled all day on both sides of the ball but did enough to win 33-30 on a last-second field goal by Ryan Fitzgerald. It wasn’t a pretty win, but the Noles showed a lot of character in continuing to fight despite several self-inflicted wounds. Jordan Travis led the way on offense with 113 rushing yards and 22 of 32 for 131 yards through the air. Travis connected for a touchdown with Keyshawn Helton and ran for another. Jashaun Corbin had another strong day, rushing for a touchdown and 65 yards on 14 carries. Tight end Camren McDonald had a strong day receiving with five receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown.

