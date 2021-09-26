Michigan Football: 3 takeaways from alarming win over Rutgers
In a tale of two halves, Michigan football survived a startling scare from a rising Rutgers program. Everything was going as planned after Michigan football took the kickoff and forced its way down the field to take a 7-0 lead on Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights preceded to get a field goal, and the Wolverines regained the football for a second Hassan Haskins touchdown to jump ahead to a 14-3 advantage that was deemed insurmountable at the moment.gbmwolverine.com
Comments / 0