She became a first-time major champion in July at the Amundi Evian Championship, but those moments of defeat still sting for Minjee Lee. It’s the competitor in her. On Sunday in the final round of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G, Lee carded five birdies en route to a 3-under par 68. But it was two bogeys and an approach shot on No. 18 that disrupted her visions of a momentous ending in her seventh appearance at Pinnacle Country Club.

GOLF ・ 6 DAYS AGO