PHOENIX – When eight young women set out to build a public library in the village that didn’t have one, World War I was just months old. By the time they succeeded in founding that library, that war, that had spread to include this country’s soldiers was over, a massive flu epidemic that had killed almost six times more Americans than that war had subsided, those young women, among millions of others, had won the right to vote, and the Roaring ’20s were about to begin.

POLITICS ・ 13 HOURS AGO