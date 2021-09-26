CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
If we’re only gonna give Taylor 1 wildcat carry per game

 6 days ago

Then I’d prefer to go ahead and move him to wr. Surely he can’t produce worse than what we’re getting right now. I think he’d come up clutch on third down and he’d have more opportunities for big plays and he can still line up at qb and take his wildcat carry.

I don’t think we’re gonna score 70 today.

Re: I don’t think we’re gonna score 70 today. I doubt we score again this half. May 6, 2020: "I know I went to Clemson and got a degree, prob more than you ever did. And I bet my IQ is higher than yours too !" sociologycoot843.
CLEMSON, SC
Dabo Swinney: 'There's gonna be a lot of things on tape that we got to clean up'

Feel the difference - The MOST DIGITAL CONTENT covering your CLEMSON TIGERS! Avoid clickbait and sites bloated with advertising! Support a 100% Clemson-owned business. "Unbelievable effort by our guys-- tremendous heart. We're getting better, but we're still a work in progress. Tonight was an incredibly strange game-- unbelievable situations that came up in the game. Offensively, they absolutely lined up in nothing that we prepared for. They decided that they were going to just play all odd-Double Cloud, play corners up, play overhangs, and make us go everything in between the tackles and give us the opportunity there to do that and just not let us have the big play."
CLEMSON, SC
TNET: Final Thoughts: Inside a play call and things to look for this week

Will the Clemson offense look a little different today? There is no doubt that the offense has been the proverbial problem child early in the season, and we’ve gone over all the numbers and the struggles ad nauseum. Full Story ». 110%er [5934]. TigerPulse: 100%. Posts: 3170. Joined: 9/17/14. Am...
CLEMSON, SC
#Wildcat#Tigerpulse
Like to see DJ run a few option plays - we

I don't know if DJ can run that though .... I'd just like to see more called runs and called passes instead of RPO. Give the O-line a chance to do one thing, either run block or pass block. RPO means that they cannot really do either thing.
How did Pitt score 52 on GT?

Pitt must have expected GT to run this defense. Anyways, it's not our OC's fault that we could only muster 14 points against GT. They ran a defense TE was not expecting. There's a huge difference.
I can tell I'm listening to the Stanford announcers on the

Radio broadcast. So far, they've discussed the first quartile of the season, and correctly referred analogously to the game as a chess game, rather than a chess match, as numerous announcer dweebs insist on incorrectly doing. Probably a halftime interview with a theoretical physicist coming up.
Who would have thought Coastal, Wake, NCST would be ranked higher than Clemson...

I never would have guessed that myself. I surely hope our team comes out better tonight because a loss to BC would be almost unbearable. Even starting to hear Coots starting to chirp again after several years of silence. Chirping not about their team but more about the fall of Clemson's elite status. I much prefer them silenced.
CLEMSON, SC
Help - huge conflict with the game today very unsure

If I should go with the fried catfish, some other fish, fried oysters, or the fried shrimp .... usual viewing party with Alum at A M O B , Anna Maria oyster bar - owned and run by Clemson Alumni. John's picture incorporated in the website front page. The best...
CLEMSON, SC
Troy just got shafted...good gosh.

Troy came out of a pile with a fumble and they give it to usuck. Unbelievable. You ain’t lying. Up to this point it hasn’t been to bad but that was highway robbery!
TROY, SC
Coot game offers a nugget of clarity for us in a down year:

We would bring 75k+ attendance to DV against an opponent like Troy unlike the 30k or less at the Roach right now. Clemson is rooted MUCH more deeply than the 2021 W-L column may or may not indicate. We are not a bunch of McDonald’s fry cooks sandstorming and pecking dirt while we ask for permission to wear Alabama sweatshirts during bowl season.
CLEMSON, SC

