This is the best we have looked offensively all year. the focus for the espn announcers has been on BC and how "they have a chance" or " clemson doesnt look like themselves" BS. this is the best weve moved the ball all year. Mafah is huge. DJ is playing his best game. we just have to finish.. if we had on one of those drives this game might be over. BC is 4-0.. they arent exactly troy.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO