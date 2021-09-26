So, did the Offensive practice translate to the field today?

Honest question, not bashing them but 17 points in 2 games vs power 5 opponents, one that lost to northern Illinois… maybe got over confident or lost the vision needed to adapt, Trevor hid their flaws? I just don’t comprehend what I’m watching. We have a great staff, great personnel, we should have done to GT what UGA is doing to Usuck at a minimum. I still Have faith we can right this thing, just very different watching this team vs even the 2017 squad with KB, let alone the Trevor, Deshaun, and even Tajh years. We need to figure out what DJ does well and adjust, maybe our coaches should study his HS film and incorporate what he ran there to some degree like Oklahoma did with jalen Hurts when he was struggling with his Bama tape, and even the eagles did that with his Oklahoma tape… not sure if it’s stubbornness, lack of humility or what… but we need to try some new concepts ASAP or we are gonna waste a historically great defense like in 2014.

SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO