We will now see

What Dabo is made of and does he have the ability to right the ship….. This isn’t going to be a quick fix. I’m anxious to see exactly how he handles things this week. The injuries are a major concern I’m sure. It took a great game from DJ in last years Boston College to salvage a win. Right now I’m not sure he can do it. Just to much missing from his game headlined by a lack of confidence. Let’s hope our big time players who left today’s game come back healthy Saturday in the Vslley. I’ll be there As always. GO TIGERS.