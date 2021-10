The kick only missed by a yard, if that. Vikings placekicker Greg Joseph came that close to hitting the game-winner last weekend; that close to evening Minnesota’s record at 1-1, from giving all of us a reason to smile straight through Sunday night and into the work week. Instead, we all slogged our way through Monday with the eternal weight of Viking fandom joining forces with the burdens of crappy jobs and overbearing bosses and corrupt leaders and lost loves and bad decisions, dragging us down, down, down into a morass of suffering that we believe only we can know and understand.

