Income Tax

Know the Law: The benefits of a section 83(b) election

Union Leader
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ: What is a section 83(b) election, and what are the benefits of making it?. A: A common strategy in implementing a business succession plan involves granting restricted stock or equity in the business to key employees. Stock is considered “restricted” where the recipient of such stock is not treated as its owner for corporate governance or income tax purposes until certain, specified conditions are met and the restrictions fall away, an occurrence called “vesting.”

