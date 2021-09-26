CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Jesse Watters: Biden's failures keep piling up

By Fox News Staff
Fox News
Fox News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJesse Watters slammed Biden Saturday on "Watters' World" for a plummeting approval rating as crises "keep piling up." JESSE WATTERS: Welcome to Watters World, I’m Jesse Watters. The jig is up for Joe Biden. His credibility is shot. The president’s approval rating hitting a new low of 43% as his failures keep piling up. In Afghanistan, Joe left Americans behind. He’s covering this up, this whole hostage crisis, still taking orders from the Taliban.

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 98

Dorrit Sherman
6d ago

His deep involvement with China getting worst, Hunter Biden exposed a lot of Baggage for the whole family include Joe. Very dangerous to our national security.

Reply(5)
34
Bob in Florida
6d ago

Watch "Face The Nation", CNN, ABC, PBS and most egregiously "The View" for the scripted left wing propagandist presentation of the Democratic Socialist point of view to whitewash and justify what clearly is the worst administration of the Federal Government in our history from the day that both houses and the White House were made Democrat in January. This week perhaps the most important bill in our history -- the $3.5 trillion infrastructure whitewash bill -- will be voted on in the House. If that bill bacomes law America will become a Socialist State overnight. Let's hope it fails to pass or our nation as it now exists will sink over a short time into a third world status.

Reply(1)
16
Guest
7d ago

Can anybody tell me what Biden did in his whole political career besides stealing from the American people

Reply(16)
57
Related
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: Joe Biden revealed why he supports illegal immigration in 2015, he wants to change the country

You’ve got to ask yourself, as you watch the historic tragedy that is Joe Biden’s immigration policy, what’s the point of this? Nothing about it is an accident, obviously. It is intentional. Biden did it on purpose. But why? Why would a president do this to his own country? No sane, first-world nation opens its borders to the world. Promising the poorest people on the planet that they can have endless free, taxpayer-funded services if they show up and break your laws isn’t just stupid. It’s suicidal. For generations, middle-class Americans had access to the best health care in the world. But not anymore. That’s over for good. Our system can’t handle this many destitute newcomers. Imagine what hospitals are going to look like a year from now? How about the schools? What Joe Biden is doing now will change this country forever. So, again, why’s he doing it?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York Post

‘Going to get in trouble’: WH staff fear Biden taking questions, can’t bear to watch

A new report — and President Biden’s own words — have renewed concerns about how tightly the nation’s commander-in-chief is handled by his staff. White House staffers are on pins and needles when Biden speaks publicly, fearing ​he’ll field questions from reporters afterward and muddle the West Wing’s carefully crafted messaging, according to Politico.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jesse Watters
Washington Examiner

Majority now believe that Joe Biden is kind of an idiot: Poll

President Joe Biden’s presidency is not going as smoothly as he probably hoped it would. Only 43% of respondents in a survey conducted between Sept. 13-19 believe the phrase “mentally sharp” describes Biden “well." This represents an 11-point drop from March , when Pew found 54% of respondents said “mentally...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Times

Supreme Court taking aim at lawless Biden

Joe Biden has persistently and purposely reversed effective border policies implemented by former President Trump to pursue a radical, open border, pro-amnesty agenda. Thankfully for families and communities, the rule of law is standing in his way. Last month, the Supreme Court delivered a stinging blow to Joe Biden’s agenda...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isis#Russia#Americans#Taliban#Covid
Longview Daily News

Letter: Biden is America's worst president

America went from the strongest Presidency since Ronald Reagan to its weakest since Barak Obama in just eight months. I believe Joe Biden was the worst President by days end on January 20, when he signed away many American freedoms. But it took an international debacle of his doing to show a world his lack of empathy and feeble ways.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Shore News Network

Dem Donors Had Second Thoughts About Paying Hunter Biden Millions Due To Chasing ‘Low Class Hookers,’ Drugs

Two Democratic donors purportedly considered paying Hunter Biden $2 million to help unfreeze Libyan government assets in 2015 that had been targeted by the Obama administration, but had second thoughts due to his various personal struggles, according to emails obtained by Business Insider. The donors were hopeful Biden’s influence could...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Rolling Stone

The Koch Empire Goes All Out to Sink Joe Biden’s Agenda — and His Presidency, Too

With the fate of President Biden’s domestic agenda in the balance, an armada of right-wing dark-money groups aligned with the Koch political network is mobilizing to sink Biden’s $3.5-trillion Build Back Better plan and deal a devastating blow to his presidency. The Koch network is one of the most extensive and well-funded political and policy operations in the country, having pledged to spend more than a billion dollars in the past four election cycles. The web of nonprofit groups funded by or affiliated with the Koch network — dubbed the “Kochtopus” by critics — broadly promotes an anti-government, libertarian-style vision for...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reading Eagle

Letter: Biden’s incompetence seems to know no bounds

This is in response to “Writer is attacking wrong political party” ( , Aug. 7). What bad actions by President Donald Trump is it referring to?. Was it border control by building the wall, having asylum seekers wait in Mexico until adjudication or reversing the catch and release policies? Or addressing the trade imbalance with China, replacing a bad trade agreement with a better one or criminal justice reform? Or allowing veterans who cannot be seen promptly to visit non-Veterans Affairs facilities, having an actual plan to exit Afghanistan, exiting the Iran nuclear agreement, forcing NATO countries to pay their share of GDP, tax relief, etc.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Fox News

606K+
Followers
119K+
Post
543M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy