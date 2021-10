Jackie Redmond is set to join WWE as the new co-host of Raw Talk and Talking Smack alongside WWE Analyst and co-host of The Bump Matt Camp. “As someone who grew up on Stone Cold Stunners and Rock Bottoms, I cannot even begin to explain how excited I am to join WWE,” said Redmond. “There is nothing quite like the WWE Universe and I am so grateful for the opportunity to engage with the most passionate and dedicated fans in sports entertainment every week on Raw Talk and Talking Smack.”

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO