What's in the $3.5 trillion spending bill?

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN's Tom Foreman takes a look at what's in the massive tax and spending bill that would expand education, health care and childcare support, address the climate crisis and make further investments in infrastructure.

Free Patriot
6d ago

it's a Democratic Christmas wish ,they want get it in ,before Christmas gets canceled, last year they use the covid scare tactics to cancel easter, mothersday ,4th of July ,Thanksgiving

Shore News Network

Democratic $3.5 Trillion Spending Bill Calls Mothers Both ‘Lactating,’ ‘Birthing’ Individuals

Democrats’ $3.5 trillion spending package refers to mothers as both “pregnant” and “lactating” individuals on 11 separate occasions. Though the spending package specifically mentions the word “mother” three times and the word “maternal” 50 times, the spending bill avoids gendered language and refers to “pregnant, lactating, and postpartum individuals” on 11 other occasions when discussing maternal health conditions or concerns.
thewestsidegazette.com

Biden Administration, Congress Offering Little On New Pandemic Relief Benefits For Unemployed

WASHINGTON — Neither the Biden administration nor Congress has yet to offer a specific plan to ease the economic uncertainty affecting millions of Americans as the three main pandemic unemployment benefits programs established by the March 2020 CARES Act expired on Sept. 6. Many Americans are also losing protection from the national evictions moratorium that prevented renters and homeowners from losing their housing because of non-payment.
floridianpress.com

Senate Parliamentarian Blocks Democrat’s Immigration Amnesty Plan On $3.5 Trillion Spending Bill

Senate’s parliamentarian ruled that Democrats can’t use their $3.5 trillion tax and spend budget bill to include their immigration amnesty plan to provide a pathway to citizenship to millions of illegally immigrants, dealing a fatal blow to President Biden and progressives the clearest path forward and to overcome Republican opposition via the budget reconciliation package.
local21news.com

An extra $600 stimulus check could be coming to these workers

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - Congress passed and President Joe Biden signed the last big stimulus bill into law back in March. That law provided direct payments to most people ($1,400) as well as a slew of other tax changes that put money into the American people's pockets. It also temporarily expanded the federal Child Tax Credit. Now, there's more money coming to a specific set of workers uniquely affected by COVID-19. The money will go to farmworkers and meat packers. There's $700 million set aside for those workers. Some of the money - at least $20 million - will go to grocery store workers.
PennLive.com

AOC plans bill to reinstate federal unemployment benefits

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is planning to introduce a bill focused on reinstating federal unemployment benefits after it ended on Sept. 6. “I’ve been very disappointed on both sides of the aisle that we’ve just simply allowed pandemic unemployment assistance to completely lapse when we are clearly not fully recovered from the cost effects of the pandemic,” Ocasio-Cortez said during a virtual town hall on Tuesday, as reported by Bloomberg.
