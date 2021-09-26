CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BYU Starting Quarterback Jaren Hall Out Against USF

By Casey Lundquist
 6 days ago
Last Saturday, BYU starting quarterback Jaren Hall left the game against Arizona State after taking a hit late in the fourth quarter. Hall scampered for 13 yards and a first down before taking a hit to the midsection and leaving the game. Backup quarterback Baylor Romney took over at quarterback for the final three plays of the drive. Hall did not return to the game, and neither did BYU's offense. The time expired on Arizona State's ensuing drive.

Following the win over Arizona State, Hall told the media, "I just got the wind knocked out of me." When asked whether he would be able to play against USF, Hall said yes.

Rumors were swirling around all week that Hall's injury was more severe than initially anticipated. Those rumors were confirmed in Kalani Sitake's pregame interview when he told voice of the Cougars Greg Wrubell that Hall was questionable against USF. When the team came out for warmups, Hall was in street clothes on the sideline.

BYU announced that backup quarterback Baylor Romney will start in Hall's absence. Baylor Romney has seen playing time as a backup quarterback since 2019. Ironically, his first action came against USF in 2019.

Romney has completed 79/121 (65%) passes for nine touchdowns and three interceptions in his career at BYU. His first career start came in 2019 against Boise State - BYU upset #14 Boise State 28-25. His second and final start came the following week against Liberty where he led the Cougars to a 31-24 victory.

247Sports

Computer models predict winner and game total for BYU vs. USF

#15 BYU is set to take on the USF Bulls this weekend at LaVell Edwards Stadium. The game will kick off at 8:15 PM on Saturday night and be televised on ESPN2. Beth Mowins and Kirk Morrison will be on the call while Dawn Davenport handles the sideline work for the broadcast. BYU is currently a 23-point favorite and the game total has climbed to 54.0. That is an implied score of about 38-16 in this game. Today, we will take a look at what some of the computer models around the country are saying about this betting line.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

F&F: Jeff Hansen and Will Turner talk USF-BYU, kind of

It's finally time for the debut episode of the Fletcher & Fowler podcast, and we've got a fantastic guest to start the podcast right. Cougar Sports Insider's Jeff Hansen joins the show to talk USF and BYU, giving some great insight ahead of the game that showcases the latest kickoff in Bulls program history.
COLLEGE SPORTS
vanquishthefoe.com

BYU Releases USF Depth Chart; Keenan Pili Suffers Season-Ending Injury

BYU got some bad news on Monday as Kalani Sitake announced that linebacker Keenan Pili tore his ACL versus Arizona State and is out for the season. The redshirt sophomore linebacker had 17 tackles in the opener versus Arizona and was BYU’s leading tackler on the season. BYU fortunately has...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CougsDaily

BYU Unveils Uniform Combination For USF

On Monday, BYU unveiled its uniform combination for their game against USF on Saturday night. The Cougars will wear their class navy home uniform, and the crowd will be asked to wear navy blue in the stands. BYU will have worn four different uniform combinations in their first four games...
NFL
ESPN

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud on track to start against Akron despite lingering injury to throwing shoulder

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud will practice this week and is on track to start Saturday against Akron despite a lingering injury to his throwing shoulder. Coach Ryan Day on Tuesday said Stroud will continue to be monitored and that it's possible Ohio State's other quarterbacks, Kyle McCord and Jack Miller III, could see time against Akron. The primary goal, Day said, is to get Stroud in rhythm and comfortable with the offense before the 10th-ranked Buckeyes begin Big Ten play next week against Rutgers.
OHIO STATE
