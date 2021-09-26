CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans Remember the Late Drummer, John Bonham, on the 41st Anniversary of His Death

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 6 days ago
Saturday (September 25), fans of John Bonham, the wild, seemingly-ten-limbed drummer for the rock band, Led Zeppelin, are celebrating his memory. Bonham died on this day 41 years ago in 1980.

Bonham, who was also known affectionately as “Bonzo,” was born on May 1, 1948. He was 32 years old. The hammer-handed drummer had battled drug and alcohol addiction all of his life and eventually succumbed to those demons.

A press release from the band in 1980 stated, “We wish it to be known that the loss of our dear friend and the deep respect we have for his family, together with the sense of undivided harmony felt by ourselves and our manager, have led us to decide that we could not continue as we were.”

Led Zeppelin disbanded following Bonham’s death.

Fans all over the globe celebrated Bonham on Twitter today:

JamBase

Remembering John Bonham: Performing With Led Zeppelin In Munich In 1980

John Bonham died tragically on this date in 1980. He was just 32 years old. The legendary Led Zeppelin drummer was one of the greatest to ever sit on the throne. His greatness stemmed from his versatility. While Bonzo was perhaps best known for his speed and power, he was equally skilled at a sort of heavy finesse, like molasses. Bonham’s sticky grooves — along with the locked-in basslines of rhythm section partner John Paul Jones — held the equally impressive but sometimes wild stylings of guitarist Jimmy Page and vocalist Robert Plant together.
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

Fuel rage: John Bonham once punched Robert Plant in the mouth over £30 worth of petrol

By 1971, Led Zeppelin had embarked on their biggest, longest and most gruelling world tour to-date. However, by the time the band took to the stage at Tokyo's Budokan Hall on Septemer 23, Robert Plant was sporting a split lip. According to CM Kushin’s new Bonham biography, Beast: John Bonham and the Rise of Led Zeppelin, the injury was caused by John Bonham socking Plant in the kisser moments before taking to the stage.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Billy Strings Honors Jimi Hendrix On 51st Anniversary Of His Death With “Hey Joe” Cover

Love me some Jimi Hendrix. The stupid talented Billy Strings was in Redmond, Washington, over the weekend, performing at Marymoor Park right outside of Seattle. And with Saturday being the 51st anniversary of the death of guitar legend Jimi Hendrix, as well as Hendrix being from Seattle, it was only right that Billy pay tribute to the rock and roll icon with a cover or two.
REDMOND, WA
Person
Jimmy Page
Person
Frank Mcdonough
Person
John Bonham
loudersound.com

Ringo Starr shares story about Charlie Watts and John Bonham that makes him wish TikTok was a thing in the 70s

Beatle Ringo Starr reminiscences about a silly encounter he once had at a party with the late Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts and Led Zeppelin's John Bonham. Ringo Starr has recalled one of his favourite memories from a time he met up with the late Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts and Led Zeppelin's John Bonham at a party. The soiree, which was held at his house, saw an amusing moment play out between Starr and Watts as they gave Bonham a helping hand playing the drums.
MUSIC
Revolver

Metallica's Kirk Hammett on Witnessing Kurt Cobain, Axl Rose VMAs Clash

Celebrate the 30th anniversary of Metallica's Black Album with Revolver's Fall Issue bundles featuring limited-edition magazines and deluxe prints from photographer Ross Halfin, Baroness' John Baizley and visual artist Eric Wolfe Sahlsten. Order yours now!. Revolver's new Fall 2021 Issue features an in-depth interview with Metallica lead guitarist Kirk Hammett...
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

GOAT Hunt: The greatest guitarists pre-2000 revealed

Our GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) Hunt continues. We asked you to tell us your pick of the greatest guitar players from 1980-1999 and you did not let us down. It's a wide-ranging period that in some ways represents the zenith of the electric guitar in the mainstream. Van Halen had closed the 70s laying waste to all preconceptions of what an electric guitar should or could do.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Dave Grohl’s ‘Ethical Crisis’ Over Stadium Rock

Dave Grohl looked back on feeling “conflicted” when Nirvana became a stadium rock band, even though he’d rejected the concept from the earliest part of his career. In an interview about his upcoming memoir The Storyteller, published on Oct. 5, the Foo Fighters leader told the BBC he’d come to terms with the concept of playing giant shows when he came back to the idea of sharing.
MUSIC
