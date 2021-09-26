Fans Remember the Late Drummer, John Bonham, on the 41st Anniversary of His Death

Saturday (September 25), fans of John Bonham, the wild, seemingly-ten-limbed drummer for the rock band, Led Zeppelin, are celebrating his memory. Bonham died on this day 41 years ago in 1980.

Bonham, who was also known affectionately as “Bonzo,” was born on May 1, 1948. He was 32 years old. The hammer-handed drummer had battled drug and alcohol addiction all of his life and eventually succumbed to those demons.

A press release from the band in 1980 stated, “We wish it to be known that the loss of our dear friend and the deep respect we have for his family, together with the sense of undivided harmony felt by ourselves and our manager, have led us to decide that we could not continue as we were.”

Led Zeppelin disbanded following Bonham’s death.

