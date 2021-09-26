Ryder Cup 2021: 7 smart decisions Steve Stricker and Team USA have made (and one word of caution)

HAVEN, Wis. — The disclaimer we need to make here is that no captain is an island. Steve Stricker could dial up all the right moves, but if his American players didn't execute over the course of the first two days of play at Whistling Straits, none of it would matter. There would be no 11-5 lead entering Sunday singles at the 43rd Ryder Cup and whatever wisdom he brought to the table would never be recognized. Padraig Harrington is staring down that reality now; you can nitpick anybody's captaincy, but the Irishman has been largely free of major errors yet his team has been wiped out by superior competition. Stricker has an incredibly deep, productive team that has performed on the course under pressure and that, coupled with home course advantage, has a way to make a captain look good no matter what's happening behind the scenes.