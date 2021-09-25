Should the Texans pass on Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler?

The Houston Texans could be in need of a quarterback when the 2022 NFL draft rolls around in April.

Through one game, third-round rookie quarterback Davis Mills isn’t exactly lighting it up. The former Stanford product went 19-of-28 for 168 yards with a touchdown and four sacks in the Texans’ 24-9 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football at NRG Stadium.

If the Texans do go quarterback in the 2022 draft, assistant directors of player personnel Matt Bazirgan and James Liipfert may want to be extra sure before turning over the card to general manager Nick Caserio to take Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler.

With 3:43 to go in the second quarter of Oklahoma’s home showdown with West Virginia, Sooners fans began chanting for backup quarterback Caleb Williams after Rattler threw an interception.

The former Phoenix Pinnacle High School product has not had a hot start to 2021 himself. The presumed Heisman Trophy candidate has completed 74 passes on 99 attempts for 761 yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions coming into Saturday. Oklahoma, while 3-0, has had some close shaves with a 40-35 decision against Tulane on Sept. 4 and a 23-16 win over Nebraska on Sept. 18.

Just like with the Texans, there is a long way to go in the 2021 campaign. The positive is Rattler can prove to NFL teams how he handled the adversity of September to finish strong and put the Sooners in the College Football Playoffs.