Jim Harbaugh updates Josh Ross' injury after Rutgers game

By Isaiah Hole
 6 days ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It seems to be a trend: when a Michigan football player is having themselves a game, then they’re lost to injury.

In the first game, it was Ronnie Bell, and he ended up being lost for the season. Though the Wolverines managed to not have any major injuries since then, another surfaced in Week 4 against Rutgers.

Fifth-year linebacker Josh Ross was having himself a game, with six tackles and two tackles for loss. Just as he seemed like he was taking over the game defensively, he made his way to the medical tent, and was seemingly hobbled after departing.

However, unlike with Bell, there is some good news according to head coach Jim Harbaugh. He doesn’t expect Ross to be out for long, it seems, noting that he just couldn’t go in the second half of this game.

“Yeah, he’s gonna be OK,” Harbaugh said. “He had — he was working through something and just didn’t quite get the strength back to be cleared to go back into the game.”

Considering that the defense struggled, particularly in the run game, after Ross’ departure, Michigan will certainly need him this upcoming week as it travels to Wisconsin (1-2) where it hasn’t won since 2001. Though the defense did struggle in some respects, it mostly bent without completely breaking — a credit to the job that Nikhai Hill-Green, Junior Colson and Kalel Mullings did in his place.

IN THIS ARTICLE
