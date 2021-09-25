Netflix Unveils ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Title Sequence Featuring John Cho

Netflix has shared new photos from recently revealed members of the cast for their new live-action Cowboy Bebop series! It's been a strange ride for many fans of Sunrise's original anime series as we have steadily seen much more of this upcoming adaptation. These first looks have revealed how closely the new series is paying attention to bringing certain details of the anime to life, and this came through especially with the debut of its opening sequence that completely mirrors the anime's. Now Netflix has shared a closer look at some of the new additions first seen during this opening as well.

COMICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO