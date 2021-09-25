CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Unveils ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Title Sequence Featuring John Cho

By Noah Villaverde
heroichollywood.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix unveiled the official title sequence for Cowboy Bebop featuring John Cho. The upcoming live-action adaptation of the anime series Cowboy Bebop is on the way, and fans are quite excited to see John Cho bring Spike Spiegel to life. The original anime is steeped in science fiction and neo-noir and also borrows heavily from the western genre as well. The anime is widely considered one of the best animated series of all-time, and often cited as an entry point for viewers looking into introducing themselves to anime.

heroichollywood.com

