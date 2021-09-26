CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmelo Anthony’s Forgotten Strength Is Perfect For LeBron James, Lakers

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarmelo Anthony's quest for his first NBA championship has taken him to Hollywood. Despite being a shadow of his old self, the future Hall of Famer remains an essential addition to the Los Angeles Lakers. Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka discussed Anthony's role alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook, as well as an overlooked aspect of his entire package, via Silver Screen and Roll's Harrison Faigen.

www.lakers365.com

