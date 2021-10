Golden Knights fans won’t know Ashali Vise unless they also caught a St. Louis Blues telecast the last five years. But they’ll get to know her quickly. Vise was announced Thursday as the team’s new ringside reporter as the Golden Knights unveiled their complete on-air talent lineup. Vise replaces Stormy Buontony and becomes the third ringside reporter in the team’s brief five-year history. Aly Lozoff was the team’s reporter in its inaugural year with Stormy serving in that role the last three years.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO