Rockies retire Larry Walker’s No. 33 in emotional pregame ceremony at Coors Field
When Larry Walker was traded to St. Louis in 2004, he wondered what legacy he was leaving behind in Colorado. Saturday at Coors Field, Walker — enshrined Sept. 8 as the team’s first Hall of Famer — didn’t have any more doubts about his place in Rockies lore. Colorado retired his No. 33 in an emotional pregame ceremony featuring a moving speech by the outfielder who played 10 seasons in LoDo.www.denverpost.com
