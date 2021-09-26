CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockies retire Larry Walker’s No. 33 in emotional pregame ceremony at Coors Field

By Kyle Newman
Denver Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Larry Walker was traded to St. Louis in 2004, he wondered what legacy he was leaving behind in Colorado. Saturday at Coors Field, Walker — enshrined Sept. 8 as the team’s first Hall of Famer — didn’t have any more doubts about his place in Rockies lore. Colorado retired his No. 33 in an emotional pregame ceremony featuring a moving speech by the outfielder who played 10 seasons in LoDo.

