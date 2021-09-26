Rockies retire Larry Walker’s No. 33 in emotional pregame ceremony at Coors Field

After last night’s extra innings loss, the Rockies look to rebound and give the Dodgers some trouble in a tight race for the NL West crown. Although the Dodgers have had more head to head victories agains Colorado, these two teams have played each other fairly tight in their last seven matchups. The Rockies have actually outscored Los Angeles by four runs through those seven matchups, six of which were in LA. The Rockies have been putting up a strong fight and look to continue to do so tonight.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO