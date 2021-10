Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith hasn’t gotten much national attention for his play. He’s changing that with how hot he’s come out of the gate. It seems that Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith is the best-kept secret in the NFL. In his three years in the league, he recorded 100+ tackles each season. That includes the 2019 season despite missing the final four games of the season due to injury. Last season, he recorded career-highs with 139 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, and 6 quarterback hits. He also has 5 career interceptions, including his first pick-six in last week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The tackles for loss led all inside linebackers and were second among all linebackers.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO