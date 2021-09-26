Special Weather Statement issued for Barnstable by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-25 21:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-26 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barnstable AREAS OF FOG CONTINUE TO DEVELOP TONIGHT Areas of fog are expected across Cape Cod this evening and overnight. Visibilities between one-half mile and three miles should be common. However, fog may become locally dense at time with visibilities of a quarter-mile or less. Fog is expected to dissipate Sunday morning. If traveling late tonight into the overnight, be aware of the potential for fog. Slow down, use low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle ahead of you.