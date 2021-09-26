CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Barnstable County, MA

Special Weather Statement issued for Barnstable by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-25 21:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-26 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barnstable AREAS OF FOG CONTINUE TO DEVELOP TONIGHT Areas of fog are expected across Cape Cod this evening and overnight. Visibilities between one-half mile and three miles should be common. However, fog may become locally dense at time with visibilities of a quarter-mile or less. Fog is expected to dissipate Sunday morning. If traveling late tonight into the overnight, be aware of the potential for fog. Slow down, use low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle ahead of you.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Watch Live: The 2021 Women's March in Washington, D.C.

The 2021 Women's March is taking place on Saturday with celebrity guests and a message focused on reproductive rights. Nearly five years after its debut, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to Washington the day after the Trump inauguration, the march this year is being organized by dozens of groups including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Service Employees International Union and Abortion Care Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

Pelosi sets end-of-October deadline for infrastructure vote

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Saturday set a new deadline of Oct. 31 for the House to pass the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. In a "Dear Colleague" letter released on Saturday, Pelosi said that “more time was needed” to pass the infrastructure bill along with the larger, $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package after scrambling over the past two days to get enough votes.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Barnstable County, MA
City
Barnstable, MA
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccines for schoolchildren

SAN FRANCISCO — California will become the first U.S. state to require Covid-19 vaccinations for children to attend public and private schools in person in a mandate that could impact millions of students. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the coronavirus shot will be added to 10 other immunizations...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Cape Cod
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
ABC News

Powerball jackpot is biggest lottery prize in over 8 months

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The biggest lottery prize in more than eight months will be up for grabs in Saturday night's Powerball drawing. The Powerball jackpot has slowly climbed to an estimated $635 million thanks to 39 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner, a record streak for the game dating back to June 5. There hasn't been a bigger Powerball jackpot since a $731.1 million prize was won on Jan. 20. Saturday's grand prize would be the 10th largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.
LOTTERY

Comments / 0

Community Policy