Paris is without question the ideal city for memorable fashion looks and trying new trends. The Fashion Capital of the World is home to designer shops, boutiques galore, and of course several fashion shows and celebrations throughout the year. At the recent 100 years of Vogue Paris Celebration, Michael Jackson’s eldest child, daughter Paris Jackson, was spotted looking like total pop star royalty in her gorgeous garb, and we loved every bit of it.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO