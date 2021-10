The Eagles are getting reinforcements along the offensive line and in the secondary ahead of their Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Lincoln Financial Field. The team activated offensive lineman Jack Driscoll (pectoral) and cornerback Josiah Scott (hamstring) from the injured reserve list on Saturday. Both players were injured during the preseason finale against the Jets in August and were placed on injured reserve ahead of Week 1′s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO