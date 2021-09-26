CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorcycle rider injured in Cordova wreck

By Staff Report
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 6 days ago
Cordova Fire and Rescue

CORDOVA — A motorcycle rider was airlifted to a Charlotte Hospital Saturday evening following a wreck.

The motorcycle collided with a car at the intersection of Raven Hill Drive and Old Cheraw Highway around 7:40 p.m., according to Jeremy Chance, chief of Cordova Fire and Rescue.

The rider was airlifted from nearby Burlington Industries by Novant Health Med Flight.

FirstHealth EMS and the Richmond County Sheriff's Office also responded to the call.

The scene was cleared at 9 p.m.

No other information was immediately available.

The N.C. State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

