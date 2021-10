The Grants Pass Cavemen earned their first win of the season with a 28 to 21 win over the Shasta High School Wolfpack last night at Mel Ingram Field. Jace Blanchard threw for 167 yards and two touchdowns hitting 10 of his 18 pass attempts that included a two point coversion pass to Josh Hart, Asher Yriarte and Trevor Reeves combined for 117 rushing yards and Jackson Tunick caught five passes for 124 yards and a score.