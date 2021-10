Bolivar, Missouri – The University of Findlay took on an unfamiliar opponent on Saturday, Sep. 18 when they traveled 659 miles to battle the Bearcats of Southwest Baptist University. Defense was optional in the first-ever matchup between these two Division II programs, but it was the Oilers who took the win going away, outscoring SBU 62-41 to secure the victory. With the win, Findlay improves to 2-1 on the year with just one non-conference game remaining. The Bearcats have stumbled out of the gate this season and fall to 0-3.

FINDLAY, OH ・ 14 DAYS AGO