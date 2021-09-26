CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, MA

Letter to the Editor: A Personal Statement of Concern About Massport Development at the North Airfield

The Bedford Citizen
The Bedford Citizen
 6 days ago
I've known since my first visit to the Civil Terminal to attend an HFAC [Hanscom Field Advisory Commission] meeting back in 2017, that the busy aviation hangar complexes I saw on that side of the airfield FBOs [Fixed Base Operator], T-hangars, corporate hangars, jet fuel and leaded avgas fueling stations, and storage fuel farms would be incompatible with Bedford's residential neighborhoods, if they were ever to be replicated on the North Airfield. Not inconvenient, not annoying. Incompatible. Immitigable.

The Bedford Citizen

Looking Ahead to 2029 ~ Bedford's Tricentennial Committee Went Public at Bedford Day 2021

The committee tasked with organizing the celebration for Bedford's 300th birthday in 2029 collected ideas from Bedford residents at their booth on Bedford Day. They raffled off some favorite Bedford items, including a Bedford flag (thanks to Boy Scout troop 194 for the donation), 2 Bedford Farms gift cards, and a t-shirt from the 275th celebration held in 2004. Entering the raffle was free, but residents were asked to share their favorite thing about Bedford.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Short Takes from the Library – September 2021

September's Library Short Takes include the impact of staffing shortages on library operations; 'honor system' printing is now Free; and the success of the Friends' Bedford Day book sale. Staffing. Libraries today are having the same "labor" problems as fast-food restaurants, hotels, and shops: a serious shortage of staff. The...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Board of Health Unanimously Recommends that School Committee Require Covid-19 Vaccination for All Bedford School Staff

The Board of Health Monday unanimously recommended at its Sept. 27 meeting that the School Committee require Covid-19 vaccination for all staff in the Bedford Public Schools. "We constantly hear that the best way to protect kids is staff vaccination," said member Maureen Richichi. "It is one of the tools we can use to make the best protection for the unvaccinated. The best thing we can do in schools is to vaccinate all the adults."
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Superintendent Conrad's Friday Update ~ September 24, 2021

Editor's Note: Superintendent Conrad's weekly message includes information about Bedford Day along with cultural festivals, Covid communications, vaccinations, and other topics of note. It was so wonderful to see so many parents, students, and staff at Bedford Day! Thank you to everyone who ran in the road race, marched in...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Paving Update for the Week of September 27

The following work is anticipated weather permitting and other factors:. Mill and Overlay work on Burlington Rd (Crosby Drive to Town line): **Overlay / Paving work on Monday September 27th starting at 6 AM and during the daytime is anticipated. **. Mill and Overlay is the process of grinding off...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

HFAC Members Hope to Learn about Massport's North Airfield Development, Adjacent to Hartwell Road ~ Tuesday, September 21 at 7 pm

Members of the Hanscom Field Advisory Commission hope to learn more about the Massachusetts Port Authority's development plans for the so-called North Airfield at its virtual meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. The link can be found through the Town of Lincoln website. http://www.lincolntown.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_09212021-4139. Massport late last month issued a request...
LINCOLN, MA
The Bedford Citizen

September 18, 2021 ~ The Bedford Day Fair

With the prospect of cancelation alive until the Monday before Bedford Day, whether the Fair would succeed seemed uncertain. Those fears were laid firmly to rest when Saturday's weather held and Bedford's coronavirus statistics didn't spike. Organizations reported strong interest, and several noted greater than average receipts for food, books,...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

BARC Opposes Wholesale Tree Removal Near Sabourin Field

There are more than 60 trees along the north side of Railroad Avenue adjacent to Sabourin Field. Most are tall pines; there are also some oaks. For decades they have served as a backdrop for major events – not just football, soccer, and lacrosse, but also high school graduations, Relays for Life, even town meeting.
BEDFORD, MA
