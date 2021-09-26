Letter to the Editor: A Personal Statement of Concern About Massport Development at the North Airfield
I’ve known since my first visit to the Civil Terminal to attend an HFAC [Hanscom Field Advisory Commission] meeting back in 2017, that the busy aviation hangar complexes I saw on that side of the airfield FBOs [Fixed Base Operator], T-hangars, corporate hangars, jet fuel and leaded avgas fueling stations, and storage fuel farms would be incompatible with Bedford’s residential neighborhoods, if they were ever to be replicated on the North Airfield. Not inconvenient, not annoying. Incompatible. Immitigable.www.thebedfordcitizen.org
