Letter to the Editor: A Personal Statement of Concern About Massport Development at the North Airfield

The Board of Health Monday unanimously recommended at its Sept. 27 meeting that the School Committee require Covid-19 vaccination for all staff in the Bedford Public Schools. “We constantly hear that the best way to protect kids is staff vaccination,” said member Maureen Richichi. “It is one of the tools we can use to make the best protection for the unvaccinated. The best thing we can do in schools is to vaccinate all the adults.”

BEDFORD, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO